Kunst omdat het moet? Nee, kunst omdat het tof is. Het Franse duo Differantly maakt tekeningen met één ononderbroken lijn, onder meer van klassieke auto’s. En die zijn indrukwekkend.
Lada Niva
We’re launching a new project about cars. Yep, CARS. Because they can be such brilliant design pieces. So every Wednesday, we’ll post a new one here. Why Wednesday ? No idea. Anyway, we thought we’d start with this one to symbolize the beginning of the project. This car is not really a design masterpiece but this is OUR car, a rare russian Lada Niva model that you can sometimes find in east Germany, especially Berlin. As it is common to say : “Nivas are always half broken but never broken down”. Love them. #oneline #illustration #car #niva #design #continuousline
Ford Mustang
Volkswagen Kever
Beetle time, folks ! Such a cute design, huh ? Inexpensive but never cheap. As it was a unibody and the doors were sealed so well, this was one of the rare cars that could float (at least for several minutes before everybody dies). You’re welcome. #oneline #illustration #car #beetle #volkswagen #design #continuousline #art
DeLorean DMC-12 uit Back to the Future
Chevrolet Corvette C3