Kunst omdat het moet? Nee, kunst omdat het tof is. Het Franse duo Differantly maakt tekeningen met één ononderbroken lijn, onder meer van klassieke auto’s. En die zijn indrukwekkend.

Lada Niva

 

Ford Mustang

 

Volkswagen Kever

 

DeLorean DMC-12 uit Back to the Future

 

Chevrolet Corvette C3

 

Feelin’ like road trippin’ #oneline #continuousline #drawing #art #car #design #minimal #corvette

Een bericht gedeeld door DFT (@differantly) op

