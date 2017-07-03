Duurt even, maar de BMW i8 Roadster komt er echt aan

De BMW i8 Roadster is rijkelijk laat. Hij komt in 2018 op de markt. En dat is vier jaar na de dichte i8 en zelfs zes jaar na de i8 Concept Spyder.

Eigenlijk is dit redelijk open deur-nieuws. We hebben de concept car al gezien en de prototypes die hun rondjes draaien op de Nordschleife. Deze korte video van BMW voegt daar dus niet heel veel aan toe.

BMW i8 Roadster iets zuiniger

Wat technische gegeven dan. Want die zijn hetzelfde als die van de huidige i8. Dat betekent dat de i8 Roadster wordt aangedreven door een 1,5 liter turbodriecilinder en een elektromotor, die samen 362 pk leveren.

De i8 haalt een top van 250 km/h, doet 0 naar 100 km/h in 4,4 seconden, maar zou ook een verbruik van 1 op 47,6 moeten kunnen halen (CO2-uitstoot: 49 g/km). Het lijkt er dus op dat de i8 Roadster in theorie nog ietsje zuiniger wordt, want BMW geeft een verbruik van 1 op 50 op (CO2-uitstoot 45 g/km).